Man suspected of killing rapper Takeoff officially indicted for murder

Patrick Xavier Clark, the main suspect in the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff, was formally charged with murder on Thursday, reports Houston’s CBS affiliate KHOU.

Clark was indicted on murder charges by a Texas grand jury, according to a statement from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred in November, when Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley. The coroner’s report showed Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, sustained wounds to the head and torso in the incident. He was just 28 years old at the time of his death.

Takeoff was partying with fellow Migos rapper Quavo, when an argument during the celebration led to a physical altercation prior to the shooting. Police stated Takeoff was an innocent bystander and was not armed when Clark allegedly opened fire.

Clark was arrested by Houston police in December, and was later released from the Harris County Jail in January when he posted $1 million bond.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated,” Quality Control, the record label behind Migos, said at the time. “Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

Migos was formed in Atlanta in 2008 by Takeoff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset.

The trio received two Grammy nominations for their album “Culture, and are best known for hits such as “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry” and “Walk It Talk It.”