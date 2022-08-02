Man suspected of killing roommate in Auburn arrested

KIRO 7 News Staff

A man suspected of killing his roommate on Monday night in Auburn has been arrested.

Police were called to the 2900 block of 118th Avenue Southeast after a third roommate called 911 at 7:10 p.m. to report the incident.

Police said the victim was either hit in the head with something or shot in the head; however, they are still working to determine exactly what happened.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to be booked into the King County Jail.

