Man suspected of killing roommates over dispute about his dog

May 5—On Saturday, Nicole Sanchez texted her mom about Mother's Day and the two made plans to have lunch with Sanchez's boyfriend — Jarrod Jackson — and his mother this weekend.

And Sanchez filled her mother in on the latest regarding the couple's roommate and his dog.

Amy Melek told the Journal on Wednesday that the dog had bitten Jackson's mother and they were arranging to have it taken away the next day. It was the last straw.

A short time later, Albuquerque police say, the roommate shot Sanchez and Jackson, killing both of them in the house they all shared on Girard and Constitution NE.

Now, a warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Samuel Archuleta, charging him with two counts of murder. He has not been arrested.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Archuleta's stepmother called police to say he had told his father that he shot his roommates. When police arrived at the house they found Sanchez and Jackson, both 25, dead.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court, Archuleta's father told detectives his son had called and said he was sorry, he needed help and he couldn't deal with it anymore. He said Archuleta told him he had killed his roommates.

Archuleta's father told detectives his son had been living with Sanchez and Jackson and another man for three years. He said his son drinks a lot of alcohol and had been having issues with his roommates because they were "breaking into his room and abusing his dog."

Archuleta's car was not at the house when his parents arrived and his gun was missing from its black gun box, according to the complaint. The Journal could not reach Archuleta's family.

Sanchez and Jackson had been together for about four years and had a dog of their own — part German Shepherd, Melek said. Jackson's family did not return calls from the Journal.

Melek said her daughter and Jackson were happy together and had hosted Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners at their house last year with Archuleta and their families. They were excited to cook and "be all grown up and host," she said.

"They used to take their dogs to the mountains every week on their day off and let the dog run around," she said. "They liked to get out of town, liked to go up to the mountains, liked to go to the mesa and go shooting. They spent a lot of time at the skate park."

Melek said Archuleta had been friends with her daughter and Jackson when they started living together but they had been having problems with him for a while and were worried that he was neglecting his dog.

Jackson posted twice on Facebook about his roommate neglecting the dog in the hours before he was killed.

Melek said her daughter tended to keep a cooler head than the boys did during the fights.

"She wasn't a person to overreact or anything," Melek said. "She'd get stressed out because it's not a good situation and she wanted it to work out."

When they talked Saturday evening, Melek wasn't afraid for her daughter but she said she didn't like the situation.

"I was telling her not only should you get rid of the dog but you guys should really think about kicking the roommate out too if he's going to disrespect you both like that and not respect the rules of the house," Melek said. "That was the last time... She didn't respond to that."