Man suspected of killing three, injuring another

Jun. 29—KERNERSVILLE — A 22-year-old man is accused of killing two men and injuring a woman in Kernersville and was called a suspect in the death of his own father in Greensboro.

Thomas Jackson Gillie of Greensboro was arrested Thursday after exchanging gunfire with Kernersville Police Department officers. He was charged by Kernersville police with two counts of general murder and two counts of attempted murder. He had not yet been charged late Thursday afternoon by the Greensboro Police Department.

At 12:30 a.m. Thursday a shooting was reported at a house in the 9000 block of Stafford Country Lane in Kernersville. After arriving, officers exchanged gunfire with Gillie, who soon stopped shooting and surrendered, police said.

Officers then found two men dead from gunshot wounds. The woman who was injured was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment.

Kernersville police hadn't released the names of the three people late Thursday afternoon.

Greensboro police went at 1:20 a.m. to a house in the 5100 block of Bayberry Lane found Douglas Lane Gillie Jr., 62, had been fatally shot.

As of late Thursday afternoon Greensboro police hadn't had the opportunity to interview Thomas Gillie and were working with the Kernersville Police Department on the investigation.

Kernersville police said a preliminary investigation suggests that the shootings are isolated incidents and there is no threat to the general public.

Gillie was being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem with no bond allowed.

