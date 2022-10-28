Man suspected of killing two medical researchers is found dead in apparent murder-suicide with woman

Camila Behrensen (left) and Pablo Guzman-Palma were found dead in a Kansas City apartment by firefighters. Police said the pair had been shot and their apartment set on fire (Stowers Institute)

When police arrived at the scene of a murder-suicide in the woods near Kansas City, Missouri, they found among the dead the suspect in a pair of killings two weeks prior.

Prosecutors announced that they believe Kevin Ray Moore, 42, was the culprit behind both the murder-suicide as well as the double murder that took place at a Kansas City apartment on 1 October.

Camila Behrensen, 24, and Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25, were both found dead at their apartment in Kansas City after it had been set on fire. KSHB reported that fire investigators determined the fire was likely set to cover up the crimes.

Police reported that the pair had suffered other injuries not related to the fire.

Law enforcement was able to recover an Alexa device they hopes would reveal conversations that could help them determine who might have killed the couple. It’s unclear if any evidence taken from the device aided in the police’s determination that Mr Moore was the culprit.

Both of the victims were medical researchers at Stowers Institute for Medical Research, and both were born in South American countries.

Misty Brockman, 40, was found killed in a murder-suicide along Kevin Ray Moore, 42, by Kansas City Police. Prosecutors announced that they believe Mr Moore committed the murder as well as the double-murder of medical researchers on 1 October (Screengrab/GoFundMe)

Their murders remained unsolved until this week, when Kansas City police announced their belief that Mr Moore killed the pair.

“A Kansas City Police Department investigation has established that on or about Oct. 1, 2022, Kevin Ray Moore, dob: 5/25/1980 (now deceased), caused the deaths of Behrensen and Guzman-Palma and intentionally set their apartment on fire,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

“Due to the efforts of KCPD and, in particular, the Crime Lab, KCPD used phone and computer data, surveillance videos, ballistic testing as well as DNA tests to determine the cause of the deaths of Behrensen and Guzman-Palma and to determine that Moore was the suspect.”

Mr Moore’s body was found alongside that of Misty Brockman, 40, who was described in a GoFundMe as the mother of five young boys. It’s unclear if Mr Moore knew Ms Brockman or the researchers, and police have not released a motive in the killings.