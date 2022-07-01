Man suspected of killing wife, leaving body in Aransas Bay shot himself, authorities say

The man believed to be responsible for the body found in Aransas Bay last week shot himself Friday morning after investigators attempted to pull his vehicle over.

On June 22, Aransas County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a body that washed up on the shoreline, east of the causeway on the south end of the Aransas Bay.

Due to the condition of the body, an autopsy was needed to identify the person. County officials identified the woman as Anna Singer, who was reported missing by her parents in Kleberg County, a news release stated.

The cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and it's estimated that her body was in the water for eight to 12 days.

On Wednesday, the Aransas County Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant for Singer's husband, Larry Wayne Singer, on suspicion of murder. Larry Singer was also known as Larry Hall and Luke Hall.

The Singers had a home in Rivera but had ties to the Aransas County area for several years, the release stated.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, an investigator for Aransas County was on patrol when they encountered Larry Singer's vehicle on North Commercial in Aransas Pass.

The investigator followed the vehicle into a small trailer park and turned on the patrol lights to initiate a stop. The driver then fatally shot himself, according to the release.

Aransas County officials ask that anyone with information about Larry Singer's whereabouts and activities during the last three weeks call the sheriff's office at 361-729-2222.

