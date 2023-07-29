Man suspected of making nearly 7,000 spam calls to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

Luke Edward Dumas, 48, is suspected of making nearly 7,000 spam phone calls to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s emergency response division.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making thousands of spam phone calls to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities reported that this year, between April and July 21, an emergency response division of the sheriff’s department received approximately 7,000 harassing non-emergency spam calls.

At the time, the calls were generated from an unidentified suspect using an “unknown” number. The calls were “annoying and harassing,” and prevented staff from quickly attending to other legitimate emergency calls, sheriff’s officials said.

Upon investigation, the caller was identified as Luke Edward Dumas of Rialto, according to the sheriff’s department.

On Saturday, July 22, Dumas was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of making annoying and harassing calls to emergency lines, public nuisance, interfering with emergency services, reckless driving, and resisting and delaying an officer.

On Monday, July 24, Dumas was released on bail from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, booking records show.

Investigators believe Dumas may be connected to additional harassing and annoying calls to emergency services throughout the Inland Empire.

The SBC Sheriff’s Department emergency phone systems are to be used in cases of emergency only, and abuse of any phone systems will be taken seriously as it prohibits law enforcement from performing their duties, authorities said.

Spam-calling law enforcement’s emergency phone systems and normal business phone systems could expose the public to prolonged wait times and further risk of danger.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Hylin at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Headquarters, at 909-387-3727.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man suspected of making nearly 7,000 spam calls to sheriff’s department