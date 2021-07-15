  • Oops!
The man suspected of masterminding the Haiti assassination told police he didn't know anything about the attack, report says, as his brother claims he was framed

Ashley Collman
·2 min read
Christian Sanon against an orange background.
A still from a YouTube video showing Christian Sanon. DrChristianSanon/YouTube

  • Haitian authorities have called Christian Sanon the mastermind of President Moïse's assassination.

  • A source close to the investigation told CNN that Sanon has claimed innocence.

  • Sanon's friends and family previously said they believed he was duped or framed.

A Florida-based doctor accused of being the mastermind of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has told the police that he knew nothing about the attack, CNN reported, citing an anonymous source close to the investigation.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, an evangelical pastor and doctor licensed to practice in Haiti, was arrested over the weekend in connection to Moïse's killing.

"He doesn't know. He doesn't know. This is what he said since the day authorities interviewed him," the CNN source said.

Haiti's police chief, Léon Charles, said Sunday that Sanon was the mastermind behind Moïse's killing, saying he flew to Haiti in June with a plan to steal the presidency.

Haiti President Jovenel Moise
Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home on July 7. AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File

But the source who spoke to CNN said that Sanon maintains his innocence.

Sanon was arrested at a complex with a sign outside reading "International Medical Village," but inside police found boxes of ammunition and holsters for rifles and pistols, the CNN source said.

Sanon told the police he didn't know anything about the items seized from the building where he was staying, and that it was neither his home nor his property, CNN reported.

Sanon's statements continue to raise questions about the quickness to which Haitian authorities labeled him as a leader of the plot. Charles said there were two other masterminds in the plot, but did not name them.

The New York Times reported that Sanon filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2013, suggesting that it's unclear if he even had the money to pay for the hit on Moïse.

Friends and family of Sanon recently told the Associated Press and DailyMail.com that he was a peaceful man and would not have been involved in an operation to kill anyone, though they did say that he did want political change in the country. Sanon's brother, Joseph, told DailyMail.com that he thinks his brother was being framed.

While Sanon is in custody in Haiti, he has not been formally charged with a crime yet.

