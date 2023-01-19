Man suspected in May Nashville homicide captured

A man wanted in connection with a May homicide investigation is in custody, Nashville police said.

James Marques Smith, 21, was arrested Wednesday after a short pursuit and is being held without bond on a criminal homicide charge.

Police announced there was a warrant for Smith's arrest at the end of May, weeks after Nicholas Spivey, 20, was gunned down in the parking lot of Valley Ride Apartments on Harding Pike.

Spivey lived in the complex. He was carrying more than $3,200 cash and investigators believe robbery was a motive in the case.

Undercover police officers Wednesday spotted Smith and another man in a vehicle on Main Street, according to a news release. Investigators, with the help of the department's helicopter, tracked the car to 17th Avenue North.

Both men fled from the car and tossed two firearms as soon as police approached the vehicle. Both were captured a short time later, police said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man suspected in May homicide at Nashville apartment captured