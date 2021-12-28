Man suspected of molesting 11-year-old he knew while she visited Whatcom County in 2019

A 68-year-old man is suspected of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child he knew while she was visiting Whatcom County in 2019.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Robert Wyane McIntyre, 68, into Whatcom County Jail Dec. 18 on charges including first-degree child molestation. Jail records show he was released on $100,000 bail.

Deputies were notified on Sept. 9 of the alleged sexual assault, which occurred in 2019 in Maple Falls, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.

Because the victim is from Abbotsford, B.C., and was prevented from entering the U.S. due to COVID-19 travel restrictions at the time of the investigation, she was interviewed by Royal Canadian Mounted Police, according to documents.

The victim told the RCMP that while her family was visiting Maple Falls, McIntyre asked her to share a pull-out couch one night after he had been drinking alcohol, documents state, and she reported waking up to McIntyre touching her inappropriately.

McIntyre was in Scottsdale, Arizona, when probable cause was established for his arrest on Oct. 25, court documents show, and a warrant was issued for his arrest that day.

