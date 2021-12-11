Man suspected of molesting 7 to 9 year old he knew in Bellingham

An Arlington man is suspected of sexually molesting a girl he was familiar with in Bellingham when she was between the ages of 7 and 9.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Joshua Calib Collins, 38, into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, Dec. 8, on a warrant for first-degree child molestation. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Whatcom County Superior Court documents show Bellingham police were notified of the possible molestation on March 3 by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, which learned about the alleged crime while investigating a separate matter.

Police interviewed the victim, who reported that Collins had inappropriately touched her when she was younger, documents state.

The victim reported that Collins was a family friend and would regularly sleep at the victim’s home, documents state. On one occasion when the victim was between 7 and 9 years old, the victim reported that Collins climbed into the fold-out couch where she was sleeping and touched her inappropriately.

Whatcom County Superior Court issued the warrant for Collins’ arrest on Sept. 27, and he is now scheduled for a Dec. 17 arraignment.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.