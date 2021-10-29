Man suspected of murder at Cobb motel picked up by Atlanta police

Oct. 29—A man wanted on suspicion of murdering a woman at a Kennesaw extended-stay motel was arrested by Atlanta Police Department officers Wednesday.

Atlanta bicycle patrol officers located Ulysses Grant Gatling, of Marietta, walking in the area of the King Center. Officers were responding to an advisory from Cobb Police, who had named Gatling as a suspect in an Oct. 18 murder.

The officers recognized a photo circulated of Gatling, and having recalled seeing him earlier, rode back to the area and found him, where he was arrested without incident. The Atlanta Police Department called the run-in "almost serendipitous" on social media.

Gatling is a suspect in the murder of 31-year-old Jalin Belton, who was found dead in a room at the InTown Suites Extended Stay on Barrett Creek Parkway near Town Center mall. Investigators believe she died of injuries from an "edged weapon," Cobb police said.

Gatling is being held at the Cobb County jail without bond, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder.