Man suspected of murder waives right to extradition

Oct. 5—A Lewiston man charged with murder in Illinois waived his right to extradition to Will County, Ill.

Cody Matthews, 29, had a hearing Wednesday and appeared by Zoom before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert. By waiving his right to extradition, Matthews will be taken to Will County on the $5 million arrest warrant for murder.

Matthews is alleged to have participated in the murder of 35-year-old Carl E. Gordon Jr., of Belvidere, Ill., along with two others, Jerell T. Burnett, 43, of Chicago, and Antoine D. Lovelace, 44, of Elgin, Ill. All three are being charged with first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful restraint and concealment of a homicidal death and were indicted in Will County last week from a 2020 case, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

At the hearing, Matthews told Seubert he didn't understand when she'd asked if he waived his right to extradition. Seubert then explained that by waiving the right he will then appear on the arrest warrant for first-degree murder in Will County. Otherwise an identity hearing would take place where a defendant can contest that they are the person named in the warrant.

Matthews then agreed to be extradited to Illinois. He also asked about the timeline of when the extradition would take place, so loved ones in the Lewiston area would know when he was leaving.

Seubert asked Nez Perce County Prosecutor April Smith about when Matthews would be taken to Will County. Smith said that she didn't know, but she was going to contact officials in Will County to notify them that Matthews was ready to be picked up.

