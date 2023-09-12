Man suspected of near-fatal Marysville shooting arrested in Roseville, police say

A man suspected of shooting another man in the chest in Northern California was arrested Monday in Roseville, the Marysville Police Department said.

The 34-year-old suspect, a Yuba City man, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and child endangerment, authorities said.

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Sept. 4. Marysville police responded to the 700 block of Sixth Street after receiving reports of gunshots. Officer arrived within a minute and located a victim, 40, lying inside his neighbor’s residence suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in “critically stable care,” Marysville police said Tuesday in a news release.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and was found a week later by Placer County deputies in Roseville, according to Marysville police.

Deputies took the suspect into custody in the 10400 block of Fairway Drive. He had 96 grams of fentanyl in his possession at the time of the arrest, police said.

The suspect was extradited and booked into the Yuba County Jail with, where he is being held with no bail.