Man suspected of Norway bow-and-arrow attack that killed 5 previously flagged for radicalization

A Danish man suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack on a small Norwegian town that killed five people and wounded two others is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalized, police said Thursday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway; suspect arrested

    A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people Wednesday near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested, authorities said.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed Over Response To Norway’s Bow And Arrow Killings

    Critics pointed out major flaws with the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican's reaction.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Russia reported 986 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours and 31,299 new cases on Thursday, its highest one-day infection tally since the pandemic began. The Kremlin has blamed the rising death toll on Russia's slow vaccination campaign and has appealed to people to get the shot. Hungary will receive technology this year to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine at a Hungarian plant currently under construction, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in Moscow on Thursday, according to a foreign ministry statement.

  • President Biden addresses mass shipping, supply chain issues

    Amid the long wait for online orders, President Biden called on businesses to work together and laid out a strategy to “help speed up the delivery of goods.”

  • U.S. supply chain too snarled for Biden Christmas fix, experts say

    President Joe Biden is pushing to ease supply shortages and tame rising prices in time for Christmas, but unsnarling U.S. supply lines could take far longer, experts told Reuters. Biden brought together powerbrokers from ports, unions and big business on Wednesday to address shipping, labor and warehousing pain in the U.S. supply chain, and announced new around-the-clock port operations in Los Angeles. As his Republican opposition seizes on possible Christmas shortages to connect Biden's economic policies to inflation, and try to stall a multitrillion-dollar spending bill in Congress in coming weeks, the White House's message Wednesday was that a solution is in sight.

  • Bow-and-arrow attack suspect showed signs of radicalisation - Norway police

    Police had concerns about signs of radicalisation in the Danish convert to Islam who is suspected of killing five people with a bow-and-arrow and other weapons in a Norwegian town, a senior officer said on Thursday. Flags flew at half mast across Kongsberg where the victims, four women and one man aged between 50 and 70, were killed. Kongsberg resident Markus Kultima, 23, who works in a beer shop and lives above the store, witnessed parts of the attack.

  • Putin says Russia ready to increase gas flows as EU prices soar

    President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia was ready to boost natural gas supplies abroad, after Europe accused Moscow of curbing flows and pushing prices to new records.

  • Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway

    A man armed with a bow fired arrows at shoppers in a small Norwegian town Wednesday, killing five people before he was arrested, authorities said. The police chief in the community of Kongsberg, near the capital of Oslo, said there was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Acting Prime Minister Erna Solberg described the attack as “gruesome” and said it was too early to speculate on a motive.

  • COVID: Bay Area Pediatricians Prepare As FDA Mulls Authorizing Vaccine For Kids 5-11

    Young children, ages 5 to 11, could get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next month if it gets authorization by the FDA. Meanwhile, pediatricians in the Bay Area are already preparing. Maria Cid Medina reports. (10/13/21)

  • Olivia Wilde Embraces Her “Sexy” Side in Nude Photo Shoot

    Olivia Wilde showed off her bod in a new ad campaign for True Botanicals skincare. She said she wanted the unretouched pics to show that "sustainability is sexy" as she posed in the pool.

  • Russia will supply more gas if Europe asks - Putin

    Russia is ready to provide more gas to Europe to help ease an energy price crunch. So said Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech Wednesday (October 13).He also rejected any suggestion that Moscow was squeezing supplies for political motives."And you are talking about accusations against Russia that it uses energy sources as a weapon. That is complete nonsense and rubbish, politically motivated, non-justified blather."European gas prices have hit record levels this month.Energy demand has surged as economies rebound from the health crisis.That has driven up prices of oil, gas and coal. The Kremlin has denied Russia is deliberately holding back supplies to exert pressure for quick regulatory approval of the new gas pipeline Nord Stream 2.It has been built across the Baltic Sea to Germany, but is still waiting for approval to start pumping.The U.S. and some European nations are opposed to the project, as they fear Europe will become overly reliant on Russia.Putin's spokesman earlier said Russian gas giant Gazprom was supplying gas to Europe at maximum levels under existing contracts.He further said any increase would need to be negotiated with the company.

  • Olivia Wilde shares unretouched photos in True Botanicals campaign: ‘I feel more confident in my skin than ever’

    Oliva Wilde is thriving in her 30s. The "Booksmart" director, 37, has spent the past five years as a spokesperson for the sustainable skin care brand True Botanicals, and recently posed nude and unretouched for the brand's latest campaign. She shared that the company’s products — which she described as "sumptuous, decadent and luxurious" — not only confirm that "sustainability is sexy," but have helped her feel empowered.

  • Moritz Seider looking forward to Red Wings debut

    Moritz Seider looking forward to Red Wings debut | Brad Galli has more

  • Gabby Petito died of strangulation. Far too many other women have, too

    This may not have been the first such incident Petito experienced. Half of all domestic violence victims are strangled at some point during the course of their abuse A memorial to Gabby Petito in Holbrook, New York in September. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters Most women who are strangled by their husbands or boyfriends don’t cooperate with law enforcement. Because strangulation, when it doesn’t kill, frequently causes traumatic brain injuries, these women sometimes can’t speak in a way that see

  • Norway's Labour-led cabinet takes office in day overshadowed by attack

    Norway's new centre-left government formally took over power on Thursday after winning elections last month, though the ceremony was overshadowed by a deadly bow-and-arrow attack in the town of Kongsberg. A 37-year-old Danish citizen is suspected of killing five people in a rare incident of mass killing in Norway, police said. "What we've learned from Kongsberg bears witness of a gruesome and brutal act," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement to news agency NTB.

  • Mystery of Grad Student’s Death Deepens With Report of ‘Missing Organs’

    Bloomington PoliceFrom trending hashtags to circulating an online campaign to increase media coverage, social media users are demanding answers in the case of Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Black graduate student who went missing in August before washing up in a river a week later.The case took a twisted turn last week when the Chicago Sun-Times reported that an independent pathology report, commissioned by the family, found that some of Day’s organs and body parts were missing, seemingly contradicti

  • 50 Ways To Live the Big Life on a Small Budget

    Living on a small budget doesn't mean you have to give up the good life. There are ways to eat well, travel and dress like a million bucks without having to drop a whole bunch of cash. Read: 10 Ways...

  • 10 Things in Politics: Hunter Biden's art raises ethical questions

    And Republicans are bracing for an awkward Trump speech at a big donor event.

  • 3 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into pedestrians in Aurora

    Police said three people are dead and two others injured after a vehicle crashed into multiple pedestrians in Aurora Wednesday afternoon.

  • McSurgery: An Indian hospital restoring eyesight to millions

    Black ticks on their foreheads marking the eye to be operated on, dozens of patients in green overalls wait in line, beneficiaries of a pioneering Indian model that is restoring sight to millions.