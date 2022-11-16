Man suspected of numerous assaults on women at Burien Transit Center arrested

On Monday, the Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said is responsible for numerous assaults in King County at the Burien Transit Center.

Officials said the 42-year-old man was approaching women at the transit center and offering them rides so that they did not have to take the bus.

“Those who did get in the vehicle with him, allegedly he either inappropriately touched them or he would proposition them for sexual favors,” said Sergeant Chelsea Hodgson from WSP. “If they refused, that’s when things would get more violent either with a struggle, in some of the accounts there was a knife involved.”

Officials said the man was driving a white Toyota Prius.

“It fits the profile of the neighborhood,” Fen Shragel, who rides the bus, said. “But I haven’t seen something particularly like that.”

Officials said they know of at least three attacks and three women have come forward so far.

The first attack happened on October 30 and in that instance the woman was able to knock the knife out of the man’s hand and run away.

The second attack happened on Saturday and the man allegedly punched his victim, giving her a black eye, before she was able to get away.

The third incident happened Monday and the victim was stabbed in the leg.

“I’ve had been walking before and had people pull over on the side of the road and try to give me rides and stuff and it makes me feel like uncomfortable and scared,” Jill Holm, who rides the bus, said.

Detectives were able to establish a pattern and arrested the man Monday night.

The man was once again trying to get a woman into his car at the time of the arrest.

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or potential victims are asked to contact the WSP.