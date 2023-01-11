Man suspected of Oct. 22 homicide arrested in South Carolina

A 40-year-old man wanted in connection with the Oct. 22 homicide of a Mansfield man has been arrested in South Carolina, Mansfield police said.

Nathan J. Olsen was picked up on a murder warrant in the city of Fountain Inn at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force collaborated with marshals in South Carolina on the arrest.

Olsen is wanted in connection with the death of Antonyo Powell, 29, of Mansfield. He was shot multiple times and died at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

"This arrest is a direct result of excellent work by the entire major crimes section of the Mansfield Police Department and the relationship with the division of police and the NOVFTF," police Chief Keith Porch said in a news release.

It's been a good week for local law enforcement. Also Tuesday, U.S. marshals arrested Monteles Holland, 31, in Columbus. He was wanted in connection with last week's shooting death of a teenage boy at the Quality Inn on Trimble Road.

"The detectives are working around the clock on these investigations," police Assistant Chief Jason Bammann said. "It (arrest) is not only good for the families, it's good for the detectives. They get to see the fruits of their labor."

Bammann said he hoped Olsen's arrest would help Powell's family start to get closure.

He noted Olsen was in custody five days after the warrant was issued.

"That speaks for itself for the marshals," Bammann said.

The assistant chief said he could not comment on the details of the arrest or the investigation.

"When we get these arrest warrants, we hand them over to the U.S. Marshals. They kind of work their magic from there," Bammann said.

On the night of the Oct. 22 shooting, police were notified by a ShotSpotter Activation Alert. The system uses audio sensors in strategic locations that detect gunfire and the approximate area where the shots were fired. Audio experts then analyze the data to determine if it was a gunshot or some other loud noise such as firecrackers.

MPD said in Wednesday's news release that Powell was shot at 20 Antibus Place in Mansfield. Previous police reports said the shooting happened on Florence Avenue, two blocks north of Antibus.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call Detective Richard Clapp of the Major Crimes division at 419-755-9470.

