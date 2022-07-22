Man suspected of organizing numerous street races arrested in Algona

A man believed to have organized numerous street races was arrested in a joint operation Thursday night.

The 19-year-old suspect is believed to be responsible for organizing street racing events throughout Pierce and King counties.

Members of the Tacoma Police Department, Kent Police Department, Algona Police Department and the Washington State Patrol conducted a joint arrest operation at a home in Algona at 9 p.m.

The man was booked into the King County Jail.

The suspect was arrested on 13 charges including aiding and abetting vehicular assault, three counts of reckless driving, three counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of disorderly conduct, three counts of unlawful race attendance, and malicious mischief.

