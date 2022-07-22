Man suspected of organizing street races in King, Pierce counties has been arrested

A 19-year-old man was arrested after being suspected of organizing multiple street-racing events in both Pierce and King Counties.

The arrest was made by members of the Kent, Tacoma and Algona police departments as well as the Washington State Patrol after the Kent Police Department developed probable cause, according to a news release.

According to the release from Tacoma police, the suspect was man in Algona after 9 p.m. Thursday and has been booked into King County Jail.

According to the release, the suspect faces at least 13 charges, including reckless driving, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, unlawful race attendance, aiding and abetting vehicular assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

