Man suspected of raping Bellingham woman as she slept

Bellingham police arrested a man they suspect sexually assaulted a Bellingham woman he was familiar with as she slept.

Juan Valentino Muric Felix, 28, was arrested Saturday, July 2, on suspicion of second-degree rape, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Officers were called at 5:32 a.m. Saturday to the 2800 block of West Maplewood Avenue to investigate the reported sexual assault, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The victim reported that she awoke to find Muric Felix raping her, Murphy reported, and when she broke away, Muric Felix attempted to justify his actions.

“Muric Felix had no reason to believe Victim 1 was interested in or consented to any kind of sexual contact with him,” wrote Murphy, who reported that Muric Felix was known to the victim.

Officers found Muric Felix outside the apartment building asleep in his car, according to Murphy, and he was arrested without incident.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.