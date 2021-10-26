Man suspected in rash of Waseca County burglaries charged

Oct. 26—WASECA — The man recently sentenced for burning down a Janesville statue is now accused of a string of burglaries in rural Waseca County.

Luke Duane Olson, 35, of Janesville, was charged Monday in Waseca County District Court in connection with five burglaries.

He's suspected in at least 10 additional burglaries, a court complaint says.

Olson allegedly said he was stealing in order to feed his children.

The charges filed Monday outline five burglaries of rural Waseca properties between Oct. 11-20.

One resident on 120th Street reported $50,000 worth of property stolen, including motorcycles, snowmobile parts and frozen meat.

A property along Highway 13 was burglarized twice in as many days. A resident was in an outbuilding when a man now believed to be Olson came in Oct. 18 and left when he saw her. Guns and ammunition were taken from another outbuilding and were found outside.

The next morning the same outbuilding was broken into and 14 guns were among the items missing.

Guns also were reported stolen from two other properties, on Oct. 14 and 20.

Wednesday morning a man matching Olson's description driving his vehicle dumped vehicle parts outside a Waseca gas station, including the missing snowmobile parts.

Waseca County sheriff's personnel got a warrant and searched Olson's property Thursday afternoon. They allegedly found guns, frozen meat and other items from the burglaries listed in the complaint.

They also found other suspected stolen items and believe Olson was involved in at least 10-12 more burglaries in multiple counties, the charging complaint said.

"Law enforcement is working hard to complete the investigation as fast as possible," it states, "but this was what could get done in time for this complaint for court."

Olson reportedly told an investigator he is an unemployed single dad and his children were starving. He allegedly admitted he committed two burglaries and took meat to feed his children and took tools to sell to buy more food.

Olson made a first court appearance in the case Monday and bail was set at at least $500,000.

Last week Olson was sentenced for burning down Janesville's Frankenstein's monster statue in June. He pleaded guilty to felony arson and was sentenced to house arrest, community service, probation and restitution.