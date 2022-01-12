Man suspected of robbing Atascadero woman at gunpoint arrested — thanks to a unique tattoo

A Paso Robles man was arrested on suspicion of robbing a woman in front of her Atascadero home at gunpoint in December.

Brandon Oakley, 38, was arrested Jan. 11 after police officers from Atascadero and Paso Robles served a search warrant on the 100 block of Santa Ynez Avenue in Paso Robles, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

The robbery happened Dec. 18 when a white man in his 20s allegedly approached the woman at her home in the 9000 block of Coromar Court, according to the release.

Police said the suspect pointed a black handgun at the resident and demanded her purse. She gave the suspect cash, and he left the area on foot.

Atascadero police detectives were unable to locate the suspect at the time of the incident.

According to the release, residents on Colorado Road in Atascadero later called police, describing a white male matching the suspect’s description walking on their property.

One of the residents described a distinct tattoo on the right side of the suspect’s neck which helped lead to his arrest, according to the release.

Oakley was taken into custody and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery Tuesday, according to the release.

His bond is set at $60,000.