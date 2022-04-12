Man suspected of robbing banks in Gig Harbor, Tacoma is arrested

A man suspected of robbing banks in Gig Harbor, Tacoma and Pierce County was arrested Monday, police said.

He is suspected of robbing one bank in Gig Harbor, one in Tacoma and two in Pierce County, according to Gig Harbor Police Department. He was taken into custody Monday afternoon with the assistance of Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Gig Harbor police believe he is responsible for a March 23 robbery at an Umpqua bank in the 3100 block of 56th Street. A man who appeared to be in his 20s walked in and announced he was robbing the bank. Police said the man didn’t display a weapon or imply he had one.

The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot. A police dog tracked the suspect to a dead end in a nearby parking lot. Police said it was likely he left in a vehicle from there, believed to be a silver Dodge Avenger.

Police did not disclose details of the other robberies the man is suspected to have been involved in.