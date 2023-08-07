Man suspected of robbing Dollar General store in Jonesboro wanted by police

Jonesboro police seek the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect.

Police say Aaron Lontress Powell, 26, is wanted for robbing the Dollar General store in the 8600 block of Tara Boulevard on May 3.

Anyone with information on the case or Powell’s whereabouts are asked to contact Sgt. Bridges in the Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-478-7407.

You can also email bbridges@jonesboroga.com.

Reference case # 23-05-00064.

