Man suspected of robbing Lacey store, carjacking pickup arrested in Tacoma, police say

A man suspected of armed robbery and carjacking in Thurston County was arrested Friday in Tacoma following a chase, police said.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Tacoma patrol officers were advised to be on the lookout for a gray 2022 Toyota pickup connected to a robbery and carjacking, according to a news release from Tacoma police. The pickup was stolen at gunpoint by a man suspected of robbing Buddie’s Grocery in Lacey, The Olympian reported Friday, and the man might have fired at Thurston County sheriff’s deputies during his getaway.

Thurston County deputies asked Tacoma police to check for the pickup at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of East 68th Street. Tacoma officers spotted the truck there, and, while waiting for backup, watched it pull onto southbound Portland Avenue, the news release stated.

Officers attempted to pull over the pickup, but the driver took off at high speed.

“The vehicle was located a few minutes later in the 9600 block of East B St.,” the news release stated. “Officers observed the suspect running from the area and a foot pursuit ensued.”

Police caught up to the man in the 9600 block of A Street and arrested him. A gun was found nearby, police said.

The 25-year-old man was taken to Thurston County where he is being investigated for three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of first-degree assault.