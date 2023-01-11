Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Leondre Barron entered Clark's Liquors at the northwest corner of Fourth and Romig streets about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday and robbed the place, according to Lafayette police.

Barron tried to steal liquor until he was confronted by a store employee, police said. That's when Barron threatened to shoot the employee who was trying to stop him, according to police.

Barron did not show a gun, and but he was allowed to leave the store, police said.

Officers found Barron, 26, barricaded inside a house in the 500 block of South Third Street, police said.

The SWAT team and negotiators were called, and they convinced Barron to surrender.

He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of robbery, theft and intimidation.

He remained incarcerated Wednesday afternoon.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Man suspected of robbing liquor store barricades himself inside house