Man suspected of robbing SLO County bank in Cal Poly gear is arrested — 2 months later

The FBI arrested a Southern California man suspected of robbing a bank in San Luis Obispo County — roughly two months after the alleged crime, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Arroyo Grande police officers responded to reports of a robbery at Chase Bank, 900 Rancho Parkway in Arroyo Grande, at approximately 11:36 a.m. on Feb. 25, police said in a Thursday news release.

A man wearing a Cal Poly hat and hoodie — later identified as Brandon Gear, 37, of Newhall — passed the bank teller a note demanding money, then fled the area in a vehicle before officers arrived, the release said.

During the course of a “lengthy investigation,” Arroyo Grande police “learned that the suspect was connected to several other bank robberies in the Southern California area,” the release said, and worked with the FBI and other Southern California police agencies to track him down.

The FBI took over as the lead investigating agency, Arroyo Grande police said.

According to police, Gear “returned to the area several times over the past few months” before he was arrested April 27 on suspicion of several robbery charges.

He’s currently in U.S. Marshals custody, police said in the release.