Man suspected of robbing three Culver's now accused of robbing a Best Buy at gunpoint

Janesville police need help identifying this man suspected of robbing a Best Buy at gunpoint and for robbing three Culver's in southeastern Wisconsin

Authorities say the man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's restaurants in southeastern Wisconsin is now suspected of robbing a Best Buy in Janesville at gunpoint and police need help identifying him.

In a Facebook post, Janesville police say the incident occurred Monday shortly after 5 p.m. at the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive.

Police reported that the man, wearing a Golden State Warriors hoodie, asked an employee for two Mac Books before displaying a handgun.

"The suspect told the clerk to give him the Mac Books and to look down as he walked out of the store," police said in a statement. The man then got into a red Jeep Wrangler.

This same man was also pictured inside a red Jeep Wrangler when he robbed three Culver's in Mequon, Lake Mills, and Janesville a couple months ago.

Multiple police departments are searching for a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three Wisconsin cities.

During the Culver's robberies, no weapon was displayed but he implied he had a weapon, police said at the time.

The license plate number of the red Jeep is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or through the P3 app.

