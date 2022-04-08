Man suspected of running over Tacoma homeowner arrested
A man suspected of running over a Tacoma homeowner last month was arrested this week.
On March 2, at 7:10 a.m., Tacoma police officers were called to a report of a vehicular assault in northeast Tacoma.
Police said a homeowner had confronted a man in a white pickup who was trying to steal a travel trailer.
As the man fled, he ran over the homeowner, who was found on the ground by a neighbor. The victim had severe injuries, including a broken pelvis and hip.
During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the white pickup in the incident, which led to the identification of a suspect.
The Pierce County Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for vehicular assault, failure to remain on the scene of an injury accident, and first-degree attempted theft.
On Wednesday, Tacoma police special investigations officers, with the help of Puyallup police officers, arrested a 45-year-old man in Puyallup.
He was booked into the Pierce County Jail.
