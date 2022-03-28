Man suspected in SC, NC killings is guilty of murder in Lancaster case, prosecutor says

A man wanted by police for murders in Charlotte and Lancaster County in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murdering his girlfriend in South Carolina, prosecutors said.

Derrick Allen McIlwain will not be eligible for parole. He was found guilty late Friday after a four-day trial, said Randy Newman, 6th Circuit Solicitor.

McIlwain was convicted of the death of his girlfriend, Kimberly Beth Alger, Newman said.

Alger, 36, was found dead outside a Lancaster County home in May 2019.

McIlwain was wanted by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies for months in 2019 on charges of domestic violence and murder after Alger’s death.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a 2019 statement that officers had a warrant charging McIlwain with murder in a Ballantyne area killing in North Carolina in early November 2019 that took place while McIlwain was a fugitive. Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records show that murder warrant in the death of Alvin Fletcher remains active.

The television show Live PD aired a segment about the search for McIlwain before he was caught at a Rock Hill motel in late November 2019.