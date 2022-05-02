A man is suspected of selling a narcotic to a minor who later allegedly overdosed, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint.

Matthew Thomas Holt, 18, of Granada, faces one felony count of second-degree drugs sale to a person under 18 years of age and one felony count of second-degree drugs sale in a school, park or public housing zone.

Law enforcement responded April 19 to a St. Cloud residence and learned a minor was not waking up and was purple in the face. It was clear the minor was overdosing on controlled substances and not breathing, according to the complaint.

Through investigation and after talking to the minor, law enforcement determined Holt communicated with the minor through Snapchat leading up to the overdose and met them at a park. The minor gave Holt $35 for a Percocet pill, a Schedule II controlled substance and narcotic. According to the complaint, Holt provided the minor with instructions on how to consume it.

Law enforcement obtained Holt's Snapchat account information and search warrants will be used to secure the communications, according to the complaint. Law enforcement learned Holt removed the minor from his Snapchat after the sale, according to the complaint.

The investigation revealed Holt routinely made hand-to-hand transactions from a St. Cloud residence, according to the complaint. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested him.

Holt told law enforcement "he would take the charge," according to the complaint. Holt's cell phone was seized and law enforcement observed Holt communicating with someone who was using common terms for Percocet pills, according to the complaint.

An omnibus hearing for Holt is scheduled May 16, according to a court document.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Man suspected of selling pill to minor who later overdosed