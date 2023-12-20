Man suspected of setting fire to Sheboygan Falls home being held at county detention center

SHEBOYGAN — A man is being held at Sheboygan County Detention Center on suspicion of six charges including arson, criminal damage to property and battery (domestic violence) after he was suspected of attacking a woman and setting fire to the home.

Sheboygan County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in the town of Sheboygan Falls Tuesday afternoon after a neighbor called 911 about a man entering the home. The caller reported the woman in the home had a protective order against the man inside, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The man had physically attacked the woman, destroyed property, threatened to burn the house down and was engaging in self harm, according to the release.

Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department and Fire Responders, Johnsonville Fire Department and Orange Cross Ambulance were dispatched to the area. The City of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department also responded on request of fire departments on scene, the release said.

When the first deputy arrived at the home, he reportedly saw a man dumping gasoline inside. The man lit a fire fueled by the gasoline and the deputy entered the house and tried to take the man into custody.

When another deputy arrived, the two restrained the man as he physically resisted their attempts to remove him from the home, the release said.

“By the time they were able to control the man, the fire had grown substantially,” the release said. “Because the house was now filling with heavy smoke, the deputies were forced to exit the residence as they were being overcome by the smoke.”

After more deputies arrived, they used fire extinguishers to try to extinguish the fire. They were eventually able to go back into the house and remove the man from a bedroom, according to the release.

When the fire department arrived, they extinguished the fire, but the house sustained “substantial damage,” the release said.

The two deputies were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment and the victim, “located nearby,” was assisted by Red Cross for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, whose name was not released, was treated at and released from a local hospital and is being held in the Sheboygan County Detention Center.

According to the release, his potential charges include disorderly conduct (domestic violence), battery (domestic violence), intimidation of a victim, criminal damage to property, second-degree reckless endangering of safety and arson.

Wednesday morning, Matt Spence, captain of the patrol and criminal investigations divisions, sent an email to media saying additional information would not be provided as a result of “other commitments within the county.”

