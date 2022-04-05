Man suspected of setting occupied house on fire under arrest, Enfield police say

A man who police said set an occupied house on fire in Enfield was arrested Tuesday.

Christopher Colbert, 40, of Litchfield Drive in Enfield was charged with first-degree arson, they said. The arson warrant was one of nine Colbert was served Tuesday morning; his bail was set at $805,000.

Police believe Colbert started a fire at the back of a raised ranch at 30 Montano Drive, in the area of the deck, on Jan. 24. People were inside sleeping at the time but were able to avoid injury, Chief Alaric Fox said.

Damage to the house was not extensive, he said.

Fox said a second fire at a house in the same neighborhood, around the block on Dover Road, remains under investigation.

Colbert’s other, unrelated charges include improper use of a marker plate, evading responsibility, tampering with evidence and seven counts of failure to appear in court.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.