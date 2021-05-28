Man suspected of sexually assaulting 6-year-old in Brooklyn Park portable toilet is arrested

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

An 18-year-old man suspected by Brooklyn Park police of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in a portable toilet in a park was arrested Friday, authorities said.

With information from the public, officers apprehended the man at his home about 10 a.m. but only after he "was uncooperative ... and resisted officers," a statement from police read.

Police said the suspect lives near Willowstone Park, where the assault allegedly occurred Wednesday. Charges have yet to be filed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Family members were having a party at the park at 1909 N. 95th Av., where they realized about 9 p.m. that the boy had disappeared, police said.

A family member then found the boy coming out of a portable toilet, followed by a man who was unknown by the family. After the man left, the family learned he had assaulted the child, police said.

The victim's family members told police they have seen the suspect in the area in the past.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

