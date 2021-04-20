Man suspected of shooting 3 colleagues, 1 fatally, in NY grocery store taken into custody

Wes Parnell, Thomas Tracy and Leonard Greene, New York Daily News
·3 min read

NEW YORK — A gunman who killed a colleague and shot two other workers in a Long Island grocery store Tuesday was taken into custody hours after the chaotic supermarket shooting and an intense manhunt during which area schools were locked down.

The gunman, identified as Gabriel Dewitt Wilson — believed to be a current or former employee of the Cherry Valley Road Stop & Shop in West Hempstead — was arrested after a SWAT team descended on a nearby home along Terrace Avenue, according to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Cops said Wilson had fled the supermarket, sparking lockdowns in the area. A Stop & Shop worker and a New York uncle of Wilson told News 4 the suspect worked in front of the store and moved shopping carts.

Wilson, 31, was inside an upstairs manager’s office when he pulled out a small handgun and opened fire about 11:15 a.m. as scores of people shopped below, a Nassau County police spokesman said.

One 49-year-old employee died at the scene. Two others were taken to area hospitals. All three were store employees, officials said.

As chaos ensued and those who heard the shots started heading toward the exists, Wilson slipped away and may have left the area on a bus.

“Everybody seemed to start running out of the store, panicked and frantic,” Liz Crew-Lee told NBC 4.

Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said he and his colleagues were “shocked and heartbroken by this act of violence.”

The president of the the union representing store workers said counselors were on site to help employees, many of whom were already stressed out as essential workers during the pandemic.

“We are devastated,” said John Durso, president of Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and all those, including workers and customers, who witnessed today’s horrifying events.”

Another union representative, Carolina Martinez, said workers were in shock.

“They are very nervous,” Martinez said. “They don’t understand how this can happen in a place where they work. We are also trying to figure out, working together with Stop & Shop how we can prevent this from happening in the future.”

A customer who said she shops there regularly said she did not hear the shots but saw the commotion.

“Policemen were saying get out get out,” the customer said, “I had to leave the basket and walked out in the parking lot and then we had to walk across the street. It’s frightening, you’re not safe anywhere.”

Julianna Sellick, 23, said she was waiting in the parking lot for her boyfriend who works inside the store when she saw customers and workers sprinting out of the supermarket.

“Everybody was coming pretty quickly like out of the building, running to their cars and like, hopping into their cars and driving away,” Sellick said. “I was like, 'Wow, why is everybody moving so quickly?’”

“It wasn’t my first initial reaction to think shooter, especially since I didn’t hear anything,” she said. “Then I saw the amount of cop cars and police units and SWAT teams and undercover cop cars that just kept coming and I was like ‘Something’s got to be going on.’ It was really scary.”

