Man suspected of shooting at bystanders in Riverfront Park arrested in Portland

Sep. 1—Spokane police said a man suspected of shooting at people in Riverfront Park on Aug. 17 was arrested last week in Portland.

Mathew Brumfield, 26, was arrested by Portland police in coordination with the Spokane Police Department's Violent Crimes Task Force on Friday and is awaiting extradition back to Washington. Police said he faces two counts of assault in the first- and second-degrees, and one count of drive-by shooting.

Police originally responded to the Taco Bell on the 800 block of West Third Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 after employees reported that someone pointed a handgun at two employees who had asked a group of unruly customers to leave.

The group left, but minutes later a shooting was reported in Riverfront Park.

Witnesses at the park told police that a man and woman were arguing and that the man hit the woman. The man fired a round at bystanders after they attempted to intervene and said that they were calling the police, officers said. No one was injured and the man drove off.

Police said they quickly found the vehicle, but the suspect was no longer inside.

Spokane police believe Brumfield was responsible for both incidents.