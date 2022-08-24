Man suspected of shooting daughter's boyfriend in face turns himself in

Aug. 24—A dispute between a couple at a home in Velarde turned violent Sunday, when the woman's father is suspected of interjecting and shooting her boyfriend in the face.

New Mexico State Police said in a news release Tuesday that Adel Jesus Valdez, 42, had turned himself in to the agency's office in Española after nearly 24 hours on the run. Valdez was arrested and booked into the Rio Arriba County jail. An arrest warrant affidavit for Valdez, filed Monday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court, says he is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

State police received a call from Valdez's daughter around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the affidavit, she told officers someone had been shot in the face with buckshot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 23-year-old Joseph Hice wounded. Valdez had run from the home, the affidavit says.

Hice's girlfriend told officers the events began when the couple got into an altercation.

At one point during the argument, Hice went into his girlfriend's bedroom and loaded a shotgun, the affidavit says, but he left the firearm on her bed and went back to continue the argument.

As the couple continued to argue, Valdez pointed a revolver at Hice and shot him in the face, according to the affidavit. The shooting occurred between the kitchen and living room area. Valdez's daughter told police her father is known to carry a revolver everywhere he goes.

Hice was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, the affidavit says, adding he has a ruptured globe on his right eye.

State police said in the news release Hice's condition was unknown. Valdez has numerous felonies on his record. According to court documents, he has been convicted of counts of possessing a controlled substance, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and homicide by vehicle.