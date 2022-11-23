Man suspected of shooting handgun in the air arrested in Atlanta
A man was arrested early Wednesday in Atlanta after a witness said he saw the man firing a handgun into the air.
Atlanta police responded to a call regarding several shots fired in the area of Andrews Drive Northwest and Peachtree Road Northeast at around 1:50 a.m.
When officers arrived, they were unable to locate the shooter.
Meanwhile, a second person called 911 and provided a description of the shooter.
Officers continued to search the area and located a man matching the description provided by the 911 caller.
A witness remained at the scene and positively identified the man as being the one he witnessed shooting into the air.
The suspect, Joel Ferrer Blasco, 24, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.
Officers recovered a 9mm Luger and multiple shell casings.
Blasco was taken to the Fulton County Jail without incident.
