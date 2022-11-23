Man suspected of shooting handgun in the air arrested in Atlanta

A man was arrested early Wednesday in Atlanta after a witness said he saw the man firing a handgun into the air.

Atlanta police responded to a call regarding several shots fired in the area of Andrews Drive Northwest and Peachtree Road Northeast at around 1:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they were unable to locate the shooter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Meanwhile, a second person called 911 and provided a description of the shooter.

Officers continued to search the area and located a man matching the description provided by the 911 caller.

A witness remained at the scene and positively identified the man as being the one he witnessed shooting into the air.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect, Joel Ferrer Blasco, 24, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.

Officers recovered a 9mm Luger and multiple shell casings.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Blasco was taken to the Fulton County Jail without incident.

IN OTHER NEWS: