Man suspected of shooting, killing man in Tolleson turns himself in, police say

Phoenix police

A man suspected of shooting and killing a person in Tolleson in December turned himself in to Phoenix police.

Cary Smith, 40, was booked and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Raymond Hernandez Jr., 25.

Sgt. Brian Bower, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to the area of 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 12:18 a.m. on Dec. 31, where they found Hernandez Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.

Additional details regarding the shooting and the investigation were not released by police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man suspected in Tolleson homicide turns himself in