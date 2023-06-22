Man suspected of shooting, killing parents and self in murder-suicide in Phoenix

Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
·2 min read

A man is suspected of fatally shooting his elderly parents before taking his own life in what appears to be a murder-suicide, according to Phoenix police.

Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a department spokesman, said officers arrived at a home near 14th Place and Rose Lane on Tuesday at around 9 a.m. in response to calls for a welfare check where they found two men and a woman lying dead on the floor.

Krynsky said preliminary information suggests 50-year-old Lance Lammers shot his mom and dad, 81-year-old Betty Lammers and 78-year-old William Lammers respectively, and then turned the gun on himself.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fatal shooting.

Services for Arizonans in crisis include:

  • Dial 2-1-1 to reach 211 Arizona.

  • Solari Crisis & Human Services offers a free, statewide crisis line 24/7/365 – dial 844-534-HOPE (4673). Help is also available 24/7/365 via text by texting “hope” to 4HOPE (4673).

  • Dial 988 to reach the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Help is available in English and Spanish. It's free and confidential for those in distress who need prevention or crisis resources for themselves or loved ones.

  • La Frontera Empact Suicide Prevention Center's crisis line serves Maricopa and Pinal counties 24/7 at 480-784-1500.

  • Teen Lifeline 24/7 crisis line serves teens at 602-248-8336 for Maricopa County and 1-800-248-8336 statewide.

  • The Trevor Project Lifeline serves LGBTQ youth at 866-488-7386.

Resources for domestic violence and reporting information to the police include:

  • Arizona Coalition to End Sexual & Domestic Violence: 602-279-2980 or 800-782-6400

  • Chrysalis 24-hour hotline: 602-944-4999

  • CPLC 24-hour hotline: 602-269-1515

  • The Family Advocacy Center: 602-534-2120

  • Phoenix.gov/DomesticViolence

  • National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233)

  • Text 911 if you cannot speak

  • Non-emergency 602-262-6151

  • Report anonymously at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish or silentwitness.org.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police: Man shoots parents, self in apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix