Man suspected of shooting Pasco officer hospitalized after being shot during pursuit

A Pasco police officer is in the hospital after being shot early Friday morning. The suspect fled and was later shot by a Benton County Sheriff’s deputy.

About 5:50 a.m. on Friday, Pasco officers were dispatched to reports of a reckless driver, the male suspect was at a Circle K gas station at Road 32 and Court Street, according to the Pasco Police Department.

As the Pasco officer tried to contact the vehicle, he was shot as he approached, the police department said during a press briefing.

The officer broadcast shots had been fired, and 911 dispatch began receiving calls that the officer had been shot and the suspect had fled.

The Pasco officer’s injuries were not life threatening, and he is expected to recover. He was taken to a hospital.

Regional law enforcement was called in and the suspect was spotted. A pursuit was started after the suspect refused to stop, said police.

As the pursuit approached the area of Road 64 and Argent, responding officers had been advised that shots had been fired.

A Benton County Sheriff’s deputy shot the suspect during the chase but it’s unclear if the suspect was also shooting.

The suspect was taken into custody and was transported to a hospital. The suspect’s condition was not released.

Police don’t believe there are any other suspects involved. The regional Special Investigations Unit is taking over the investigation as required by state law when an officer-involved shooting occurs.

The Pasco Police Department said they appreciate the response from local law enforcement and fire departments.

This is a breaking story and check back for updates.