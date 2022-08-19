Man suspected of spray-painting swastika on Rainbow crosswalks arrested after standoff in Midtown

Police said the man suspected of spraypainting a swastika on Midtown’s rainbow crosswalks for two nights in row was arrested after a lengthy SWAT standoff in Midtown Friday evening.

Police said they went to an apartment in the location of 3rd Street and Peachtree Street around 12 p.m. and attempted to make contact with the man, who has not been identified.

When the suspect wouldn’t come out, Atlanta police SWAT teams were requested to come to the scene and continued to try to make attempts to contact the suspect. Roads in the area were blocked off as officers worked to get the man out safely.

Police said that some time around 5 p.m., the suspect notified police he was leaving the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

It’s unclear what charges the suspect faces or what his motivation was.