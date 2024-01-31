Man suspected of stabbing his parents in Coronado arrested

CORONADO, Calif. — A man suspected of stabbing his parents in Coronado on Monday was arrested, authorities said.

Adam Nordhues, 41, of La Mesa, was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and resisting arrest, the Coronado Police Department (CPD) posted on Instagram Tuesday.

The stabbing occurred around 8:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo, where officers found two victims with stab wounds in the lobby of their condo building, according to authorities.

Police found the suspect, who was identified as the victims’ son, in the complex’s parking lot armed with a knife. When the suspect ignored several commands to surrender and drop the weapon, officers shot the man with a Taser that knocked the suspect to the ground.

The suspect then stood back up and continued to ignore commands to drop the knife, prompting the officer to activate his Taser again and take the man into custody, authorities said.

The victims were taken to a hospital with major injuries and are expected to survive, per CPD. The suspect, who was visiting his 69-year-old parents at the time of the stabbing, was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries and then booked into San Diego County Jail.

