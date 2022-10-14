Man suspected of starting fire in Stratmoor Hills homeless camp stabbed to death; suspect arrested

Oct. 13—Nearly five hours after a fire erupted in a homeless camp near a Stratmoor Hills neighborhood Monday, the man suspected of starting the blaze was found dead behind a nearby strip club, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.

Around 1:45 a.m. Monday, the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department responded to the fire that left RVs, motor vehicles and other belongings charred and caused propane tanks to explode, according to the department.

The camp is on private property in a field near Chamberlin and Hampton streets, just north of the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and B Street.

During an investigation by various law enforcement and fire agencies, residents of the camp identified a person they believed to have set the fire. That person, 49-year-old Jose Delgado-Diaz, was not in the camp at the time, the Sheriff's Office said.

Later, just before 6:30 a.m., a passerby called 911 and reported a male with what appeared to be gunshot wounds in the open field behind the Deja Vu strip club at 2145 B St., about half a mile from the homeless camp.

Deputies found the man with "at least one stab wound" to his chest, officials said. Deputies attempted to render medical aid, but the victim, confirmed to be Delgado-Diaz by the El Paso County coroner, died on scene.

During the investigation, law enforcement questioned witnesses and later arrested Gregory Paul Lee, 64, on suspicion of first-degree murder.

According to sheriff's spokesperson Lt. Deb Mynatt, Delgado-Diaz matched the description of the person who the camp's residents said started the fire.

Any motive for Lee to kill Delgado-Diaz is also currently unknown. Lee faces one charge of first-degree murder after deliberation and is being held at the El Paso County jail without bond.