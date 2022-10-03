Man suspected of stealing bike from REI worth $24K arrested in Bellevue

A man suspected of stealing a bike worth a whopping $24,000 was arrested by Bellevue police on Tuesday.

On Sept. 27, Bellevue officers were conducting an emphasis patrol for speeding on Coal Creek Parkway.

During the two-hour operation, 36 drivers were cited for speeding, using a cellphone while driving and modified muffler violations.

Police said they have received dozens of complaints from neighbors and construction workers on Coal Creek Parkway who say they don’t feel safe because of speeding drivers.

During the emphasis patrol, one of the officers walked into a business and immediately recognized a person who was suspected of stealing the high-priced bicycle from REI.

When the officer looked outside the business and saw a bright yellow bike, he recognized it as the stolen bicycle. Police said the suspect admitted to stealing the bike, and he was arrested and booked into jail.

Bellevue police said there will be additional speed emphasis patrols throughout the city in the coming weeks.