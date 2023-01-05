Man suspected of stealing from jewelry store in Orange Park Mall is a former Georgia police officer

Action News Jax has learned a man accused of stealing watches from a jewelry store at the Orange Park Mall is a former police officer.

Ernest Ferguson, 28, is facing one count of grand theft in Clay County, according to court records.

Deputies say he stole three watches from Watches Plus on New Year’s Day.

In June, Ferguson was involved in a deadly shooting as a member of the Savannah Police Department.

A woman named Saudi Lee was killed. The case is still being reviewed by a grand jury to see if Ferguson will face criminal charges.

On Sept. 11, Ferguson was pulled over in Liberty County, Ga., for speeding. He was given a breathalyzer test and then arrested for DUI.

That led the Savannah Police Department to decide to fire Ferguson.

