Man suspected of stealing, punching Tractor Supply Co. employee in Barstow

A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing merchandise from Tractor Supply Co. in Barstow, then punching an employee, authorities said.

Barstow sheriff’s detectives received information about recent thefts in Newberry Springs being done by an unknown suspect possibly driving a silver Toyota Rav4 sport utility vehicle with a ladder attached to the roof.

On Tuesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Detective Faylor spotted a vehicle matching the description in the parking lot of the Tractor Supply store on Main Street in Barstow.

While surveilling the vehicle, Faylor and other deputies saw a man, later identified as Anthony Luna, 27, of Barstow, exiting Tractor Supply as several employees attempted to stop him, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies quickly intervened and detained Luna. They also learned that the suspect had stolen merchandise and allegedly punched a store employee to escape the location with the merchandise, according to sheriff’s officials.

Luna was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of strong-armed robbery. His bail was set at $590,000, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with additional information about thefts related to the suspect or the involved vehicle is asked to contact the Barstow sheriff's station detective bureau at 760-256-4838. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

