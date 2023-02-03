A Man Suspected Of Stealing Two Monkeys From The Dallas Zoo Has Been Arrested

Julia Reinstein
·3 min read
The two emperor tamarin monkeys, Bella and Finn, after their return to the Dallas Zoo

Days after two emperor tamarin monkeys disappeared from the Dallas Zoo, a suspect in their theft has been arrested.

Monday morning, staff at the Texas zoo discovered that the two monkeys, Bella and Finn, were missing, and that their habitat "had been intentionally compromised." Both were recovered the following evening, and are back at the zoo in safe and healthy condition.

Dallas Police arrested Davion Irvin, 24, in connection to the incident on Thursday. Irvin was identified as the suspect with help from the public after police released an image of him found in zoo surveillance footage.

From left: an image of Irvin captured on zoo surveillance footage, and his booking photo

Police said they received a tip on Thursay that Irvin had been spotted near animal exhibits at the Dallas Aquarium. Responding officers saw him board a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train, and they arrested him later that day.

Irvin was taken to jail and has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty. It was not immediately clear if he'd retained an attorney.

Bella and Finn were found Tuesday evening at an abandoned home in Lancaster, just outside of Dallas, police said. At least one was found inside a closet in the house.

One of the two monkeys found in a closet at the abandoned house

The two monkeys were then brought back to the zoo, police said.

The Dallas Zoo shared a photo on Facebook of Bella and Finn back in their habitat after their return, saying they were "so happy to snuggle into their nest sack here at the Zoo last night."

The two monkeys showed "no signs of injury" except minor weight loss, the zoo said, and "both started eating and drinking almost immediately once the team completed health exams."

"We will continue to monitor them closely, but for now, we're so glad they are safe and back with us," the zoo said.

The disappearance of the two monkeys isn't the only bizarre incident to recently hit the Dallas Zoo.

A clouded leopard named Nova went missing the morning of Jan. 13, but was found safe on zoo grounds later that evening. Police said they "determined a cutting tool was intentionally used to cut an opening in the fencing" surrounding Nova's habitat.

Nova (left) and Pin

The same day, police said, zoo staff discovered an enclosure of langur monkeys had similarly been cut open, but none had escaped or appeared to be harmed.

Just over a week later, on Jan. 21, an endangered vulture was found dead. The "unusual" death of the 35-year-old lappet-faced vulture, named Pin, "did not appear to be from natural causes," the zoo said.

Police have not yet said whether Irvin is being investigated in connection to the prior incidents, but said the "investigation into all cases at the zoo are ongoing and further charges are possible."

