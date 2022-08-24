Man suspected in string of burglaries, catalytic converter thefts arrested by Manchester police

A Hartford man was arrested in Manchester on Tuesday for multiple catalytic converters thefts and car burglaries going back to March, according to police.

Tajay Hunter, 22, of Hartford was arrested by the Manchester Police department on four outstanding warrants and charged with a slew of larceny, burglary and criminal mischief charges.

Hunter was charged in connection to two catalytic converter thefts of vehicles on Buckland Hills Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road on March 25, according to police. He was also charged in connection to a theft and a car burglary on May 16 where a catalytic converter and a Chromebook were taken from vehicles parked on Pavilions Drive, according to police.

On June 17, Hunter was also allegedly involved in a catalytic converter theft and two vehicle burglaries on the Tolland Turnpike, police said, and on July 17, he was allegedly involved in six car burglaries on Buckland Hills Drive and Redstone Road, where personal property was taken, including two firearms.

There are four outstanding warrants for Hunter’s alleged involvement in similar crimes in East Hartford, Glastonbury and Rocky Hill, according to police.

In total, Hunter was charged with five counts of sixth-degree larceny, three counts of fifth-degree larceny, one count of fourth-degree larceny, three counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of third-degree criminal mischief, three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm.

He is being held on a $500,000 combined bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.