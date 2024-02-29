Man suspected of threatening bar worker with hatchet faces felony charge

Feb. 29—A 30-year-old man faces a felony charge in Flathead County District Court after allegedly threatening a bar employee with a hatchet Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors filed an assault with a weapon charge against Coby James Johns following the alleged Feb. 26 confrontation outside of a Montana 35 bar and grill. Johns, who faced a felony assault charge in 2020 and was convicted of felony theft in a separate case that same year, is being held in the county jail with bail set at $40,000.

He is expected to appear before Judge Danni Coffman on March 7 for his arraignment.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies began searching for Johns after he allegedly confronted the manager of a bar and grill with a hatchet about 1:30 p.m. The employee told authorities that he thought Johns was connected to an abandoned vehicle in the business' parking lot, but when he poked his head outside Johns immediately cursed him out, according to court documents.

Asked about the car, Johns approached the employee, hatchet in hand, court documents said.

"Do you want me to crush your skull?" he allegedly asked the worker.

Reviewing surveillance footage later, deputies reported seeing Johns raise the hatchet above his shoulder as he allegedly threatened the employee.

Authorities found Johns near the intersection of East Cottonwood Drive and U.S. 2. They spotted a hatchet hanging from his jeans, court documents said.

Johns allegedly made an obscene gesture at deputies, but eventually complied with their orders to get on the ground with his hands on his head. Although offering varied accounts of the confrontation, he allegedly told investigators he drew the hatchet, raising it above his head and toward the employee.

During a subsequent search, authorities found what they described as a clear methamphetamine pipe boasting a burnt residue inside a cigarette box on Johns, according to court documents. Investigators have since shipped the pipe to the Montana State Crime Lab.

Johns' previous assault with a weapon case was dismissed after he reached a deferred prosecution agreement. Johns earned the felony charge for allegedly threatening another man with a knife in a kitchen.

The felony theft conviction — Johns pleaded guilty by way of an Alford plea — came after he allegedly stole a pickup truck and later led authorities on a chase along Montana 40. In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains their innocence but acknowledges a jury likely would find them guilty.

Both cases involved the use of methamphetamine, court documents said.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.